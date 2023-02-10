18th century music, on 18th century instruments, in an 18th century American city

Margaret Kelly Cook, soprano; Jennifer Luiken, mezzo-soprano; Gesa Kordes, violin; Daniel Sansone, organ

CSU Bel Canto

Charleston Baroque Players

Ricard Bordas, conductor

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Ricard Bordas, the program includes Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, his most popular work composed in 1736, Vivaldi’s Salve Regina, and Concerto for Violin and Organ RV541. Performers include the Charleston University Bel Canto singers, soprano Margaret Kelly Cook, mezzo soprano Jennifer Luiken, and a ten-piece string ensemble of Baroque period instrumentalists assembled from multiple states along the east coast,

Your generous and ongoing support for our efforts has enabled us to present extraordinary programs such as J.S Bach’s St. John Passion and innovative performances of works that are unjustly excluded from modern performances. We hope that you can include a year-end gift to help us going forward. We need your support to share with our fellow Charlestonian music lovers, the great music of Bach and his contemporaries, using the instruments and sonorities of his time.

"18th century music on 18th century instruments, in a unique 18th century American city"

Tickets $30, $10 at the door for students with ID