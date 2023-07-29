2023 Capers Family Reunion

THE CAPERS ARE COMING! The descendants/family of the brothers William, Richard and Gabriel Capers; the earliest settler and whom Capers Island. SC is named, are journeying to Mount Pleasant, SC July 28-30, 2023. Willie and Christa Goodwin are hosting this historic event and have chartered the Capers family their first-ever guided tour of Capers Island; where they will explore and experience the sights and sounds of the place their ancestors arrived and settled in 1695. The honorable Jimmie Carroll, Former Mayor of Isle of Palms, SC and Mr. Lauton Sutley, Manager of Capers Island will speak and present the Capers family with their coveted experiences growing up on and cultivation and current condition of Capers Island. Willie and Christa welcome you to reach out to cover this event and encourage you to share this event on your calendar of events. Call (803)466-0974 and speak with Christa personally.