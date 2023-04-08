21st Annual Kiawah Arts, Etc. Art And House Tour
to
Kiawah Island Municipal Center 4475 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, South Carolina 29455
Experience the stunning architecture, distinguished artwork, and unique island views of 5 elegant Kiawah homes that have never been opened to the public. Proceeds benefit arts programs for the youth of Johns and Wadmalaw Islands. In conjunction with the event, an online auction of impressive original art, jewelry, premium items, and experiences will open March 20 and close at noon on April 15, the day after the tour.
Info
Kiawah Island Municipal Center 4475 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, South Carolina 29455
Events