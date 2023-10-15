× Expand Town of Mount Pleasant Staff Sunday October 15th!

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department is happy to host the 36th Annual Children’s Day Festival presented by Publix! Families will enjoy carnival rides, giant inflatable slides, live entertainment, and many other activities! Admission and all activities are free. Free parking is available at Cario Middle School and Charles Pinckney/Laurel Hill – shuttles run all day or simply use the cut-through and enjoy a nice short walk! Concessions available for purchase.