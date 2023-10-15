36th Annual Children's Day Festival

Park West Recreation Complex 1251 Park West Blvd , Town of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department is happy to host the 36th Annual Children’s Day Festival presented by Publix! Families will enjoy carnival rides, giant inflatable slides, live entertainment, and many other activities! Admission and all activities are free. Free parking is available at Cario Middle School and Charles Pinckney/Laurel Hill – shuttles run all day or simply use the cut-through and enjoy a nice short walk! Concessions available for purchase.

Park West Recreation Complex 1251 Park West Blvd , Town of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466
