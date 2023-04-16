7th Annual Blues By The Sea

to

Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455

Blues by the Sea is back! Bring a chair, picnic blanket, or cooler and enjoy the sounds of music by the sea. This year’s lineup will include Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors, featuring Adam Gussow, Doug Deming & the Jewetones, and the Randall Bramblett Band. The event is FREE and takes place rain or shine. No pets, please.

Info

Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Events
to
Google Calendar - 7th Annual Blues By The Sea - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual Blues By The Sea - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 7th Annual Blues By The Sea - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 7th Annual Blues By The Sea - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 ical