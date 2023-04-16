7th Annual Blues By The Sea
Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Blues by the Sea is back! Bring a chair, picnic blanket, or cooler and enjoy the sounds of music by the sea. This year’s lineup will include Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors, featuring Adam Gussow, Doug Deming & the Jewetones, and the Randall Bramblett Band. The event is FREE and takes place rain or shine. No pets, please.
