Adult Painting Classes

Adult Beginner Watercolor Painting + Acrylic Painting classes, Monday afternoons/evenings in October, at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. Classes are taught by artist and illustrator Giselle Harrington. Each class is 5 2-hour sessions long. Watercolor meets Mondays 3:30pm-5:30pm; Acrylic meets Mondays 6pm-8pm. Sign up through the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.