This is the true story of Frida Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera, the larger-than-life painters who became the most acclaimed artists in Mexican history, and whose love affair, landmark journeys to America, and outrageous personalities made them legendary. No charge. No tickets required. For more information, visit kiawahisland.org/socialevents/art-film-series-frida/.

