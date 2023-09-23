Artificial Intelligence: Its Benefits and Fears

to

https://ccpl.org/branches/Sullivans-island

Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Discover how AI software is improving productivity and workflow for online content creators and business. We will also examine fair use and copyright in the digital age. Presented by Julian Gooding, Charleston County Public Library multimedia services coordinator and documentary filmmaker with 40+ years of experience in creative technologies.  

Info

Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Events
https://ccpl.org/branches/Sullivans-island
to
Google Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Its Benefits and Fears - 2023-10-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Its Benefits and Fears - 2023-10-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Its Benefits and Fears - 2023-10-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artificial Intelligence: Its Benefits and Fears - 2023-10-11 11:00:00 ical