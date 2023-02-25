Battery Gadsden Presents Writer Angela May
Sunrise Presbyterian Church 3222 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Angela May, co-author with Mary Alice Monroe of a fiction series for 8-to-12-year-olds, will share her writing experiences. The first two books in the series, “The Islanders” in 2021 and “The Islanders Search for Treasure” in 2022, both set on Dewees Island, were instant New York Times bestsellers.
