Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, California Guitar Trio is labeled as “Winning, energetic and highly accessible…” by the Los Angeles Times. The California Guitar Trio is Paul Richards from Los Angeles, Bert Lams from Belgium, and Tom Griesgraber from San Diego. Together, their technical wizardry is breathtaking, as is the wide range of instrumental music the group renders…from unique originals to dazzling, cleverly arranged interpretations of music from Queen and the Beatles, to Bach and Beethoven, and surf music from the Ventures. Price: $15. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 for Kiawah Island residents and Feb. 13 for public. For more information, visit tickettailor.com/events/townofkiawahisland/773879.