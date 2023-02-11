Carpe Diem!

Johns Island Library 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, South Carolina

Join us for tea, cookies, and conversation each month for an informal, meaningful discussion of the one topic that is only mentioned in whispers: death and dying! You may participate or choose to just listen and observe as we explore difficult topics. Specific topics and possible speakers will evolve from our concerns and conversations. Although this is not a support group, we hope it will become a comfortable and welcoming arena for discussion and ideas.

