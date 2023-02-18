× Expand Blue Sky Endurance Catch the Leprechaun 5K

Blue Sky Endurance

February 16, 2023

CATCH THE LEPRECHAUN 5K RACE RETURNS

The popular St. Patrick’s Day race, Catch the Leprechaun 5K, is returning post-covid to Mount Pleasant on Friday, March 17th at 6pm. Due to construction, the race venue is moving from Waterfront Park to the new and growing area of Mount Pleasant, Carolina Park.

The Catch the Leprechaun 5K is a 3.1 mile race for walkers, joggers, competitive and non-competitive runners and stroller pushers. Prizes are awarded to top runners, age groupers and best Irish costume! The course is a USATF Certified 5K flat and fast course on pavement.

Commemorative finisher mason jar mugs for all finishers

Commemorative race t-shirt

Free beer and sandwiches compliments of our sponsors Rooted and The Front Porch

Live Irish music pre and post race

The famous local legendary Leprechaun will be on the course with plenty of shenanigans and malarkey. Any runners who beat the leprechaun to the finish line will receive a lucky prize!

The race is presented by Blue Sky Endurance and will begin and end at The Bend at Carolina Park. Proceeds from this race will benefit Racers for Pacers, a local non profit that provides running chairs for individuals with disabilities who cannot run on their own. Racers for Pacers provides these individuals with the opportunity to “run” with a pacer on a regular basis and in local 5ks, 10ks or longer competitive runs throughout the Lowcountry.

Support a great cause and enjoy some St. Patrick's Day fitness and cheer!

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/MountPleasant/catchtheleprechaun

ABOUT

Blue Sky Endurance is a locally owned and operated specialty retail store for runners, cyclists, swimmers and triathletes. We carry high performance gear for run, bike and swim and believe in a fit-first approach in all we offer. We also provide bike sales, repairs and bike fits.

For interviews or photo opportunities, please contact Catherine Hollister at catherine@blueskyendurance.com or Sean Glassberg at sean@racersforpacers.org