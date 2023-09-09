Celebrate International Dot Day

Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

In honor of International Dot Day, based on the Peter H. Reynolds book “The Dot,” come “make a mark and see where it takes you.” All ages are welcome to help us create a dot mural on Battery Gadsden and participate in other dot-themed activities around the library.

