Charleston Horticultural Society Lecture

Join us for an informative lecture: Rice fields of the South Carolina lowcountry and beyond with Travis H. Folk, Ph.D. Learn of his significant conservation efforts that will protect this invaluable environment for future generations to enjoy. As a Wildlife Biologist, Forester and Arborist, Travis’ knowledge and passion for the preservation of these cherished lands will truly mesmerize you. All lectures are free to CHS HORT members due to a generous donation from Bartlett Tree Experts. Non members are $20 at the door.