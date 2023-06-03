Charleston-Kiawah Open Water Swim
to
Night Heron Park 1 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Join the Charleston - Kiawah Island Open Water Swim and Fight Cancer with Swim Across America. Swimmers of all ages and levels are invited to take part in our sixth Kiawah Island charity swim on Saturday, June 10. Your participation will help us "Make Waves to Fight Cancer" and raise money locally for cancer research at Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Info
Night Heron Park 1 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Events