Charleston Men’s Chorus
to
https://app.tickettailor.com/login?redirectTo=/event/1679539
Church Of Our Savior 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Charleston Men’s Chorus was founded in 1990 to fill the need in the Lowcountry arts community for the distinctive harmonies of a male chorus. The non-profit group is an auditioned choir of approximately 65 members. CMC is directed by internationally renowned countertenor and director Ricard Bordas and distinguished musician Pamela Nelson serves as the chorus’s piano accompanist. No charge but tickets required.
Info
Church Of Our Savior 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Events