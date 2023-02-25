Charleston Men’s Chorus

to

https://app.tickettailor.com/login?redirectTo=/event/1679539

Church Of Our Savior 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455

Charleston Men’s Chorus was founded in 1990 to fill the need in the Lowcountry arts community for the distinctive harmonies of a male chorus. The non-profit group is an auditioned choir of approximately 65 members. CMC is directed by internationally renowned countertenor and director Ricard Bordas and distinguished musician Pamela Nelson serves as the chorus’s piano accompanist. No charge but tickets required.

Info

Church Of Our Savior 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Events
https://app.tickettailor.com/login?redirectTo=/event/1679539
to
Google Calendar - Charleston Men’s Chorus - 2023-03-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston Men’s Chorus - 2023-03-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston Men’s Chorus - 2023-03-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston Men’s Chorus - 2023-03-11 19:30:00 ical