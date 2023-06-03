Charleston Stage Presents “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Workshop”
to
https://ccpl.org/branches/Sullivans-island
Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Join Charleston Stage teaching artists in an exploration of creative drama, puppetry, movement and song. Use actors’ tools and puppetry to tell a story and express characters through their bodies and voices. The workshop will end with a dramatic retelling of the “Very Hungry Caterpillar.” This workshop is appropriate for children ages 4 to 8.
Info
Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Events