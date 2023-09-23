Charleston Symphony Orchestra Following The Tour Of Homes

Experience an unforgettable night of music courtesy of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO). As a pivotal element of Charleston’s thriving arts scene, the CSO enchants audiences with their outstanding symphonic performances. This program promises to take you on a timeless journey, featuring compositions from Mozart, Mendelssohn, Duke Ellington, and others, spanning the classical to contemporary. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this concert invites you to witness the artistic brilliance that defines the CSO.