Charleston Symphony presents the Titans

Charleston Symphony Titans_1080x1080_v3 - 1 Gil Shaham with the Charleston Symphony. April 14 &15!

THE TITANS

Featuring legendary violinist Gil Shaham and renowned conductor Robert Spano

April 14 & 15 at 7:30pm

Charleston Gaillard Center

Join the Charleston Symphony for their final Masterworks concert of the 2022-2023 Season.

Gil Shaham will thrill audiences with Korngold’s cinematic and dazzling “Hollywood” Violin Concerto. Enjoy the extraordinary experience of Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony - this epic, monumental masterpiece is recognized as one of the most impressive and audacious first symphonies ever written. Don’t miss this star-studded evening of unforgettable music!

Tickets start at just $25 before fees.