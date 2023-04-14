Charleston Symphony presents the Titans

Charleston Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

THE TITANS

Featuring legendary violinist Gil Shaham and renowned conductor Robert Spano

April 14 & 15 at 7:30pm

Charleston Gaillard Center

Join the Charleston Symphony for their final Masterworks concert of the 2022-2023 Season.

Gil Shaham will thrill audiences with Korngold’s cinematic and dazzling “Hollywood” Violin Concerto. Enjoy the extraordinary experience of Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony - this epic, monumental masterpiece is recognized as one of the most impressive and audacious first symphonies ever written. Don’t miss this star-studded evening of unforgettable music!

Tickets start at just $25 before fees.

