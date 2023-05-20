Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo

We are excited to host this year's second annual Chow Town Food Truck Festival. Come out and enjoy food, fun, and more with us here at the Town Hall. Bring your beach chairs and hang out for a while. You'll get to know the Town Hall team and socialize with community members and visitors from everywhere. Come hang out and listen to the fun sound of Molly Durning, Don Colton, David Tabaka, and The Time Pirates.