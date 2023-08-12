Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo

Join the community of Seabrook Island for the second annual Chow Town Food Truck Festival. Bring your friends and family, or venture off solo friends for an evening of live music, food truck vendors and relaxing. The event is featuring musical artists Molly Durning, Don Colton, David Tabaka, and The Time Pirates. Bring your own beach chair.

