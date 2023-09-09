College Of Charleston International Piano Series

College of Charleston Sottile Theatre 44 George Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

Pianist Joseph Rackers is no stranger to Charleston and is returning to dazzle audiences for the College of Charleston International Piano Series’ opening concert of the 2023-24 season. Rackers’ performance will feature works by Bach, Corgliano, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. Individual tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the George Street Box Office online, at the door, by emailing gsbo@cofc.edu, or by calling (843) 953-4726.

