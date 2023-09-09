Pianist Joseph Rackers is no stranger to Charleston and is returning to dazzle audiences for the College of Charleston International Piano Series’ opening concert of the 2023-24 season. Rackers’ performance will feature works by Bach, Corgliano, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. Individual tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the George Street Box Office online, at the door, by emailing gsbo@cofc.edu, or by calling (843) 953-4726.