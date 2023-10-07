CofC Opera: L’Amour Et La Mort

On October 21-22, The College of Charleston Opera is showcasing a staged scenes program titled “L’amour et la mort,” delving into the themes of love and death through selections from opera and musical theater. The performance features compositions by Tchaikovsky, Donizetti, Lutvek, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Mozart, and others. It’s directed by Saundra DeAthos-Meers and Amanda Castellone.