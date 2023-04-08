Cornhole Clash
to
https://www.seabrookislandvillage.org/
Seabrook Island Lake House 2319 Seabrook Island Rd Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Seabrook Island Village-Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ 4th annual Cornhole Clash is drawing nearer. Our Clash has some changes this year and is proving to be the best one yet. 65 teams will compete in a single elimination tournament. A mini picnic will begin the event with the Seabrook Island Club preparing a box lunch for all participants.
Info
Seabrook Island Lake House 2319 Seabrook Island Rd Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Events