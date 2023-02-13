IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes

The City of Isle of Palms Police Department will be teaming up with SC Department of Natural Resources to host an information session about living with coyotes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The session is open to the public and will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department located at 24 28 Ave at 5 p.m. This session will share knowledge on how these animals act and what to do if you come face to face with one. Any questions can be directed to Animal Control Officer Ryan Warren at 843-886-6522 or rwarren@iop.net.