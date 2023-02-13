IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes

to

Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

by

The City of Isle of Palms Police Department will be teaming up with SC Department of Natural Resources to host an information session about living with coyotes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The session is open to the public and will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department located at 24 28 Ave at 5 p.m. This session will share knowledge on how these animals act and what to do if you come face to face with one. Any questions can be directed to Animal Control Officer Ryan Warren at 843-886-6522 or rwarren@iop.net

Info

IOP rec center.jpg
Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
843-886-652
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes - 2023-02-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes - 2023-02-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes - 2023-02-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IOPPD hosting an information session on living with coyotes - 2023-02-22 17:00:00 ical