Cricut Fun: Design Your Own Retro T-shirt
https://www.ccpl.org/branches/johns-island
Johns Island Library 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, South Carolina
Learn how to use a Cricut to design your own T-Shirt, choose from an array of designs to print on your t-shirt. Registration is required for this event. Some computer experience is recommended and each attendee must provide their own T-shirt. Any style or color are welcome.
