Dan Tyminski Band

to

https://www.dantyminski.com/

West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455

Dan Tyminski, a 14-time Grammy-winning artist, has left an indelible mark on music over his 30-year career. His iconic voice can be heard alongside George Clooney in “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.” He also collaborated with DJ Avicii on “Hey, Brother,” amassing over 1 billion streams. Tyminski’s latest album, “God Fearing Heathen,” features original bluegrass compositions and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. He continues to shine with his exceptional instrumental skills and soulful tenor voice in the Dan Tyminski Band, featuring top-notch musicians.

Info

200309_WBV Conference Center.jpg
West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455
Events
https://www.dantyminski.com/
to
Google Calendar - Dan Tyminski Band - 2023-11-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dan Tyminski Band - 2023-11-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dan Tyminski Band - 2023-11-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dan Tyminski Band - 2023-11-11 19:30:00 ical