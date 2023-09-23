Dan Tyminski, a 14-time Grammy-winning artist, has left an indelible mark on music over his 30-year career. His iconic voice can be heard alongside George Clooney in “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.” He also collaborated with DJ Avicii on “Hey, Brother,” amassing over 1 billion streams. Tyminski’s latest album, “God Fearing Heathen,” features original bluegrass compositions and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. He continues to shine with his exceptional instrumental skills and soulful tenor voice in the Dan Tyminski Band, featuring top-notch musicians.