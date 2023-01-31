Doggie Day at IOP Rec Center

The annual 'Doggie Day' at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The free event offers a chance to purchase rabies vaccinations for $15 and microchipping for $30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and to secure free IOP dog licenses from the IOP Police Department. Proof of rabies vaccination is required to receive a city dog license. Charleston Party Booth will be onsite offering free dog photos, and S.T.A.R Therapy Dogs will conduct Canine Good Citizenship tests for $5. The dog show will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include the following categories: cutest puppy – under 1 year; most attractive – over 1 year; best dressed (costume); best male rescue; and best female rescue. The top three in each category will receive great prizes from participating sponsors. Only 15 entries will be accepted in each category, so dog owners are encouraged to sign up by Wednesday, Feb. 8. To pre-register, visit iop. net or call the IOP Recreation Department at 843-886-8294. Participants may also register the morning of the event if there are spaces available. Local dog organizations will be available to provide information regarding adoptions, vet care, boarding and more.

For more information, go to iop.net or call the IOP Recreation Center at 843-886-8294.