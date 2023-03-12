Dumpster Day by Sea Island Builders

× Expand Sea Island Builders Dumpster - 1 Dumpster Day!

Let us help you with your spring cleaning!

When: Saturday, April 22nd from 9-12

Where: 2729 Bayonne St., Sullivan's Island

What: Please stop by with your spring cleaning items. We will be providing free dumpsters and will even help you unload! Additionally, we are taking gently used items to donate to Charleston Habitat for Humanity. Refreshments will be provided as well.