Join us for an Earth Day Celebration in Night Heron Park with live music, food trucks, talks from environment and wildlife experts from across South Carolina, local vendors, live animals, face painters, Earth Day kids craft, and more. Live music from Shem Creek Boogie Band, pizza from Dough Boyz Pizza Co., and some local eats from True Lowcountry. There will also be tent talks from local organizations and speakers doing amazing work to protect our environment. Registration is not required, and admission is free. Food and drink will be available for a donation. Please remember to bring your own seats. If you're coming from off the Island, tell gate security that you are attending the Kiawah Conservancy's Earth Day Celebration in Night Heron Park.