Easter Egg Hunt

Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Children ages 12 and under will begin a mad dash for eggs at the largest Easter Egg Hunt this side of the IOP Connector. The free event will be sectioned off into four different age groups: 3 and under; 4 to 6 years; 7 to 9 years; and 10 to 12 years. After hunting for eggs, children can enjoy jump castles, snow cones, face painting and even get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

