Genealogy Club

to

https://bakerlynnd@gmail.com

Seabrook Island Lake House 2319 Seabrook Island Rd Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455

The Genealogy Club is available to residents of Kiawah and Seabrook Island. Members of this group gather together to learn more about their family histories, share their stories, and help other members of the local community do the same. Meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month..

Info

Seabrook Island Lake House 2319 Seabrook Island Rd Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Events
https://bakerlynnd@gmail.com
to
Google Calendar - Genealogy Club - 2023-07-12 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Genealogy Club - 2023-07-12 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Genealogy Club - 2023-07-12 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Genealogy Club - 2023-07-12 13:30:00 ical