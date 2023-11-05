Harborview to the Harbor Fall Garden Tour

× Expand Charleston Horticultural Society Harborview to the Harbor 2023 Fall Garden Tour

Join us November 5 from 10 -3 for our highly anticipated Fall Garden Tour, From Harborview to the Harbor, where we invite you to explore the mesmerizing landscapes and vibrant colors that define Charleston's gardens. Embark on a self-guided journey through private gardens, each offering a unique reflection of the beauty and diversity of the Lowcountry. Our Fall Garden Tour is not only an opportunity to revel in the splendor of nature but also a chance to learn and be inspired by the creative vision and sustainable practices of our esteemed gardeners.