Harborview to the Harbor Fall Garden Tour

James Island Gardens 46 Windermere Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29412

Join us November 5 from 10 -3 for our highly anticipated Fall Garden Tour, From Harborview to the Harbor, where we invite you to explore the mesmerizing landscapes and vibrant colors that define Charleston's gardens. Embark on a self-guided journey through private gardens, each offering a unique reflection of the beauty and diversity of the Lowcountry. Our Fall Garden Tour is not only an opportunity to revel in the splendor of nature but also a chance to learn and be inspired by the creative vision and sustainable practices of our esteemed gardeners.

843-579-9922
