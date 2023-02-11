Isle Of Palms Front Beach Fest
Isle of Palms Front Beach 1300 Ocean Blvd, South Carolina 29451
This free event offers dancing, eating and fun – including live music from The Shem Creek Boogie Band and the Ocean Drive Party Band. The afternoon includes handmade arts and crafts from more than 40 local vendors and food from island restaurants and other vendors. The kids will enjoy the rock-climbing wall, face painting and spin art.
