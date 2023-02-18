Isle Of Palms Polar Plunge
The Windjammer 1008 Ocean blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
The event, hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, benefits the Special Olympics. The family-friendly event includes a costume contest and live music by Bach to Rock. A $50 donation gets you registered to take the plunge and a Polar Plunge T-shirt. To register, visit classy.org/campaign/2023-isle-of-palms-polar-plunge/c448202.
Info
The Windjammer 1008 Ocean blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451