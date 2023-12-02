Isle of Palms to Host Holiday Street Festival

The annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 2 pm to 7 pm on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, local arts and crafts vendors, restaurants, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus kicks off the event at 2 pm followed by live music from Emily Curtis and Gritty Flyright. The City of Isle of Palms will officially light the 24’ tree at approximately 5:30 pm and Santa Claus will stop by to visit with children from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Throughout the event, local crafters will be on the street selling some of their specialty handmade gifts. In addition to the free carnival rides, there will be face painting and much more. For more information go to www.iop.net/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.