Kiawah Island Golf Resort to curate Thanksgiving carry out meals

Enjoy a delectable Thanksgiving feast without having to do any of the work. The banquet team at Kiawah Island Golf Resort has created a full menu of traditional holiday favorites available for carry-out designed to serve from eight to 10 people. Diners can order the full menu of turkey with all the fixings, or either just the turkey or just the sides.

Orders must be placed in advance by November 17 for pick up at on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, anytime from 11 AM to 4 PM at the resort’s West Beach Conference Center.

To view menus and order online, please visit https://kiawahresort.com/holiday-events/thanksgiving/ .