Kitchen Blues - Indigo Dyeing With Kelly Fort Of Pluff Mud Farms

HORT is hosting an exciting Indigo Workshop, where you’ll discover the art of natural dyeing and transform everyday kitchen towels into exquisite pieces of art. Led by experienced instructor Kelly Fort from Pluff Mud Farms, participants will explore the world of indigo dye, experimenting with various techniques and patterns to personalize their towels. From traditional tie-dye to Shibori, everyone will engage in a hands-on experience, immersing their towels in rich indigo vats. This workshop not only showcases the beauty of indigo dye but also emphasizes the importance of sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Unleash your creativity and bring indigo charm to your home!