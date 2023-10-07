Lecture Series: Dr. Patrick McMillan New And Underutilized Native Plant Selections And Their Roles In Creating Healthy Garden Ecosystems

Medical University Of South Carolina Campus 70 President St, Charleston, South Carolina 29425

Dr. Patrick McMillan is a renowned figure in horticulture, taxonomy, and conservation, with a career spanning over 30 years as a botanist, horticulturist, naturalist, biologist, and educator. His global explorations have contributed numerous new species and cultivars to horticulture. The next morning at 10 a.m., Dr. McMillan will also be sharing his expertise of Wildflowers at the HORT office.

