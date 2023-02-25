Low Country Voices Featuring Charlton Singleton
https://tickettailor.com/events/townofkiawahisland/773907
Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
Lowcountry Voices is a multicultural and ethnically diverse choral performing arts organization based in North Charleston, SC, USA. It performs all genres of choral music, emphasizing African-American music performed in the South Carolina Lowcountry tradition. Its repertoire includes traditional and contemporary gospel music, spirituals, hymns, jazz, classical choral music, and music from the theater and movies. No charge but tickets required.
