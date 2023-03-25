Lowcountry Cajun Festival

to

https://charlestoncountyparks.com

James Island County Park 871 Riverland Dr, Charleston, South Carolina 29412

This event may sell out in advance, so early purchase ticket is recommended. Bring your family and friends and come experience a full day of Louisiana culture with Zydeco music, hot and spicy crawfish, and an all-around ragin’ Cajun good time. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Info

James Island County Park 871 Riverland Dr, Charleston, South Carolina 29412
Events
https://charlestoncountyparks.com
to
Google Calendar - Lowcountry Cajun Festival - 2023-04-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lowcountry Cajun Festival - 2023-04-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lowcountry Cajun Festival - 2023-04-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lowcountry Cajun Festival - 2023-04-22 12:00:00 ical