Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455

Join Lowcountry Voices for an evening of diverse music, including gospel, spirituals, hymns, and jazz. In its eleventh season, this multicultural choral group celebrates African-American musical traditions of the South Carolina Lowcountry. They’ve performed at national events, including services for Reverend Clementa Pinckney and alongside President Obama during his rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

