Medical University Of South Carolina Mindfulness Program

Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library 1921 Ion Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Learning to manage life stressors can help prevent the development of long-term health complications, improve sleep, relieve stress, reduce anxiety, regulate emotion and enhance your ability to manage future adversity. Representatives from the MUSC Health & Wellness Institute Mindfulness Center will share mindfulness strategies to foster growth and resilience. Reservations requested.

