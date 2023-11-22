Mex 1 Karaoke With Jerrah & More Than Music!

× Expand Source: Mex1 Mex 1 Cantina Sullivan's Island Karaoke 11/22/23

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving just got a whole lot livelier at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island! Join us on November 22nd at 7:30pm for an unforgettable Karaoke night hosted by our favorite, Jerrah, in collaboration with More than Music. Bring your friends, pick your favorite songs, and let your inner superstar shine. Don’t miss out on this night of fun, music, and great vibes! #KaraokeNight #Mex1SullivansIsland #SingWithJerrah 🎵🌮