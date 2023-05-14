Mother's Day Bubbles & Pearls
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
May 14, 2023 at 2 p.m.
No one deserves a glass of Champagne more than Mom on Mother’s Day! Our culinary teams are curating a special selection of champagne, prosecco, caviar and other delectable bites just for mom. Held at the Osprey Terrace within the Sweetgrass Inn. Reservation required.
