× Expand https://thesophiainstitute.org Motherhood, Transformation, and The Feminine Mysteries: A 3-part series virtual event with Elizabeth Kulze, Linsey Marie, and Bonnie Compton. Wednesdays, October 11, 18, 25

There are a few life experiences that more radically alter our lives, our relationships, and our sense of self more than Motherhood, so it's no surprise that many mothers find themselves feeling lost ungrounded, and even afraid as they attempt to navigate the profound changes that can accompany this experience. This workshop will provide you with the essential wisdom, tools, and support you need to navigate the changes Motherhood brings to your life with less fear and anxiety, and more trust and ease. A 3-part virtual event brought to you by three remarkable women, bringing their exquisite work on motherhood, transformation, and the feminine mysteries to The Sophia Institute for the first time. Mothers of all ages and at all stages of the postpartum journey are welcome, as are those who are preparing for Motherhood as a future possibility, or anyone otherwise interested in the transformational potential of the Motherhood experience. Starting off on Wednesday, October 11 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET will be Elizabeth Kulze discussing the topics of Motherhood, Transformation, and the Path to Self-Realization. The following week, we will have Lindsey Marie on Wednesday, October 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET to discuss the topic of Birthing the Beyond: Creating an Exquisite World for Our Children. Then, the following Wednesday, October 25 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET, we will have Bonnie Compton to discuss the topic of Mothering with Courage. This event will be hosted via Zoom with an attendance cost of $60. We would love for you to join us in cultivating wisdom on Motherhood, Transformation, and The Feminine Mysteries!