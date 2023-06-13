Operation Gratitude to join Volunteers from the greater Charleston area on June 19 to build and deliver Battalion Buddy bears for local children of deployed military service members. The Battalion Buddy assembly will take place at the Isle of Palm Exchange Club on June 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM ET. Interviews with staff and volunteers are available. The Battalion Buddies will be distributed at Joint Base Charleston over multiple deployment family events.

Operation Gratitude Battalion Buddy bears are lovingly hand-stuffed by volunteers nationwide and provided to deploying service members to gift to their children. The cuddly Battalion Buddies wear tags that say “I’m your Battalion Buddy and I’m here to keep you company while your mom or dad is away. I’m so excited to join your family!” These special bears are a reminder to our country’s tiniest heroes that a grateful nation stands with them as they experience the challenges of having a parent deployed or absent for an extended period.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. In March 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has delivered more than 3.8 million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.