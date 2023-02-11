Oyster Roast

to

https://islander71.comLive music – Me & Mr. Jones playing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - all you can eat, $30. We also have our Redfish Cup Tournament - open to the public, family-friendly, watch as our locals compete in a fishing competition and weigh in their fish.

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Live music – Me & Mr. Jones playing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - all you can eat, $30. We also have our Redfish Cup Tournament - open to the public, family-friendly, watch as our locals compete in a fishing competition and weigh in their fish.

Info

Islander-71-Charleston-17.jpg
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
https://islander71.comLive music – Me & Mr. Jones playing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - all you can eat, $30. We also have our Redfish Cup Tournament - open to the public, family-friendly, watch as our locals compete in a fishing competition and weigh in their fish.
to
Google Calendar - Oyster Roast - 2023-02-25 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oyster Roast - 2023-02-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oyster Roast - 2023-02-25 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oyster Roast - 2023-02-25 12:00:00 ical