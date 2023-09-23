Piano Bar With The Joy Project
The Sandcastle 1 Shipwatch Rd, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
This is another casual opportunity to appreciate some music and have a good time with friends, old and new, the Island way. This time around, The Joy Project will be providing the tunes. The jazz combo consists of Steve Joy on alto and soprano sax with Richard White on keys. As always, feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.
