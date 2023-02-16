Presentation On The Medal Of Honor

to

Stella Maris Parish Hall 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will share his wealth of knowledge about the military’s highest award for valor, the Congressional Medal of Honor, with an emphasis on the stories of South Carolina’s honorees. To learn more, email batterygadsden@gmail.com, call 843-906-0091 or visit batterygadsden.com.

Info

Stella Maris Parish Hall 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
to
